Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell spent their day out at a beach with their infant daughter Tove. This was Tove’s first beach day out.

Advertisment

The 35-year-old actress shared some sweet photos of her family outing on Instagram. In the pictures, the Emily in Paris actress looks smilingly at the camera as Charlie holds on to their daughter. Charlie can be seen wearing a hat with their baby in a carrier.

Lily Collins' daughter enjoys beach day

Lily wrote in the caption, “Tove's first beach day!”

Advertisment

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcomed their fist baby in January this year via surrogacy.

Advertisment

Back in January, Lily shared the news of her baby as she wrote, “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again.”

Lily is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman. Charlie McDowell is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell. Lily and Charlie were first linked in 2019. They went Instagram official in August 2019. At the time, Lily was shooting for Emily in Paris in France.

Then, Lily announced their engagement in September 2020 and wrote, "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..."

The couple later tied the knot in September 2021. At the time, Lily shared in an Instagram post: "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife."