The 97th Academy Awards were held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. For the first time, comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the event.
This year, Emilia Pérez received the most nominations with 13, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Picture
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John "Divine G" Whitfield
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte
Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva
Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle
Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here as Eunice Paiva
Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan (Winner)
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr.
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown as Joan Baez
Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda "Glinda" Upland
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro (Wicked)
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora – Sean Baker (Winner)
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave – Peter Straughan (Winner)
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing – Screenplay by Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow (Winner)
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best International Feature Film
Emilia Pérez (France)
Flow (Latvia)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Best Documentary Feature Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Music (Original Score)
Wicked
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Music (Original Song)
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird" from Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress (Winner)
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Costume Design
Best Costume Design
Conclave – Lisy Christl
Gladiator II – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu – Linda Muir
Wicked – Paul Tazewell (Winner)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance (Winner)
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Film Editing
Anora – Sean Baker (Winner)
The Brutalist – Dávid Jancsó
Conclave – Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling
Wicked – Myron Kerstein
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked