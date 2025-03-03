The 97th Academy Awards were held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. For the first time, comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the event.

This year, Emilia Pérez received the most nominations with 13, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John "Divine G" Whitfield

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte

Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva

Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here as Eunice Paiva

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan (Winner)

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr.

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown as Joan Baez

Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda "Glinda" Upland

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro (Wicked)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora – Sean Baker (Winner)

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave – Peter Straughan (Winner)

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Screenplay by Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow (Winner)

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best International Feature Film

Emilia Pérez (France)

Flow (Latvia)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Music (Original Score)

Wicked

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Song)

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Winner)

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Costume Design

Conclave – Lisy Christl

Gladiator II – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu – Linda Muir

Wicked – Paul Tazewell (Winner)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance (Winner)

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Film Editing

Anora – Sean Baker (Winner)

The Brutalist – Dávid Jancsó

Conclave – Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling

Wicked – Myron Kerstein

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked