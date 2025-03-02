Oscars Awards 2025 Live Updates: The biggest night in the world of cinema is here! The 97th Academy Awards will begin in a few hours, honoring the best of the best cinema work released in 2024.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the ceremony marks the grand finale of the glitzy awards season. It will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Hulu.



The frontrunners vying for the top statuettes include Emilia Pérez, A Complete Union, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, and Wicked.



Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña.



Other major nominees for the night include Wicked, The Brutalist, and Anora, among others. As the countdown to the grand event begins, stay tuned for all the live action!