Oscars Awards 2025 Live Updates: The biggest night in the world of cinema is here! The 97th Academy Awards will begin in a few hours, honoring the best of the best cinema work released in 2024.
Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the ceremony marks the grand finale of the glitzy awards season. It will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Hulu.
The frontrunners vying for the top statuettes include Emilia Pérez, A Complete Union, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, and Wicked.
Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña.
Other major nominees for the night include Wicked, The Brutalist, and Anora, among others. As the countdown to the grand event begins, stay tuned for all the live action!
-
Mar 03, 2025 00:16 IST
Guneet Monga to wear Manish Malhotra at Oscars red carpet
Filmmaker Karan Johar gave a glimpse of what Oscars winner Guneet Monga would be wearing at the Oscars. Johar shared a video which gave a glimpse of Monga's after party outfit at the Oscars. Monga's film Anuja has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category.
-
Mar 03, 2025 00:14 IST
Timothee Chalamet's performance in A Complete Unknown
Released in India three days ahead of the Oscars 2025, A Complete Unknown showcases actor Timothee Chalamet talent in music as well. Chalamet has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance as Bob Dylan in the film.
Read WION's full review of the film here. - A Complete Unknown review: Timothee Chalamet's act as Bob Dylan is worth an Oscar nod
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:09 IST
Oscars 2025: Who Will Win?
We can't predict anything when it comes to the Oscars, as it's one of the most unpredictable nights of the award season.
Looking at this year's strong contenders, the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez is leading the list with 13 nominations in top categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, among others. Anora, The Brutalist, and Wicked are also big nominees of the night.
If early predictions are to be believed, Mikey Madison’s film Anora could clinch the Best Picture trophy. The other films that are very close to winning the Best Picture award are The Brutalist and Conclave. However, anything can happen at the Academy Awards, especially in this category.
On the acting side, Adrien Brody’s prolific performance as Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Toth in The Brutalist makes him one of the strongest candidates for Best Actor. However, Ralph Fiennes in Conclave and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown are also big nominees who could potentially win.
Demi Moore's extraordinary performance in The Substance deserves an Academy Award. However, the competition is tough, as other strong contenders in the category include Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Pérez), and Mikey Madison (Anora).
Song: "Des ronds dans l'eau” (customization by @alloytracks)— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2025
Artist: Françoise Hardy
Video Edit by @sleepyskunk pic.twitter.com/q8rz5WlnuN
-
Mar 02, 2025 22:25 IST
Who are the best actor nominees?
Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in THE APPRENTICE. Nominated for Actor in a Leading Role at the 97th Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 13, 2025
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/TXR6dxVyuZ
-
Mar 02, 2025 22:23 IST
Who are best actress nominees?
Karla Sofia Gascon for Emilia Perez
Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
Mikey Madison for Anora
Demi Moore for The Substance
Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here
Mikey Madison (Best Actress nominee for ANORA) attends the 97th Oscars Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2025
Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media pic.twitter.com/7UnzyTKln8
-
Mar 02, 2025 21:31 IST
Presenting this year’s Best Picture nominees:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Presenting this year’s Best Picture nominees:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2025
• Anora
• The Brutalist
• A Complete Unknown
• Conclave
• Dune: Part Two
• Emilia Pérez
• I'm Still Here
• Nickel Boys
• The Substance
• Wicked
Watch the 97th #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LW3ePtHAjj
-
Mar 02, 2025 21:27 IST
Which movie have the most nominations?
The Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations with 13 nods, setting a record in Oscar history for a non-English-language film. The movie has garnered nominations in top categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Jacques Audiard).
Emilia Perez is a musical crime drama about a Mexican cartel leader who fakes her own death to undergo gender transition and start a new life.
-
Mar 02, 2025 21:09 IST
Will Karla Sofía Gascón attend the 2025 Oscars? Oscars CEO reacts
Ahead of the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressed the controversy around actress Karla Sofia Gascón, who is the big nominee of this year's ceremony.
Gascon became the topic of discussion after some of her old and controversial posts went viral. In the years-old statement, the Spanish actress had shared hate words against the Muslim community and racist remarks against diversity at the Oscars.
Ahead of the ceremony on March 2, CEO Bill Kramer addressed the controversy, saying that, ''Academy does not condone hate speech.'' Read the full story here.
-
Mar 02, 2025 21:03 IST
Here's why Harrison Ford will not be presenting at Oscars 2025
Earlier announced as one of the prominent names who will be seen presenting an award at the Oscars stage, veteran star Harrison Ford has stepped away owing to health issues. As for Harrison Ford, the 82-year-old actors is said to have been diagnosed with shingles which is a “viral infection that causes a painful rash,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Read the full story here:
-
Mar 02, 2025 21:01 IST
Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez spotted for rehearsal
Less than 24 hours for the Oscars ceremony and we spotted Hollywood A-listers enjoying time with each other sporting their casual wear as they rehearsed at the Academy Awards stage. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Elle Fanning, Samuel L Jackson and many others were spotted at the Oscars venue aka the Dolby Theatre.
-
Mar 02, 2025 20:10 IST
When and where to stream the Oscars 2025 In India
In India, the Oscar will stream on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST. The awards show can be watched live on Star Movies Select and Star Movies. Viewers can also watch the ceremony on Jio Hotstar, where it will be live-streamed. Read more here.