Oscars 2025, the biggest night of cinema, is just a few hours away! Ahead of the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressed the controversy around actress Karla Sofia Gascón, who is the big nominee of this year's ceremony.



Gascon scripted history by becoming the first openly trans actress nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Spanish-language drama Emilia Perez.

CEO Bill Kramer on Karla Sofia Gascón controversy

Gascón became the topic of discussion after some of her old and controversial posts went viral. In the years old statement, the Spanish actress had shared hate words against the Muslim community and racist remarks against diversity at the Oscars.



Ahead of the ceremony on March 2, CEO Bill Kramer addressed the controversy, saying that, ''Academy does not condone hate speech.''

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, he said, ' I want to be very clear about that. Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honor that, but we do not condone hate speech.''



Addressing the debate on Gascón attending the event, he said, ''All nominees are invited to attend the show. That stands. If Karla joins us for the night, I hope there is an air of respect. We have over 200 nominees. The night is about much more than one person. We are there to celebrate all of our nominees.''

It has been reported that Gascón will be attending the ceremony amidst controversy. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

Karla Sofia Gascón's hate speech controversy

When nominations for the Oscars 2025 were announced, Karla Sofía Gascón made headlines across the globe as she became the first openly trans actress nominated in the Best Actress category.

However, Gascón's days of celebration ended soon when some of her old social media posts resurfaced. In the years-old post, the actress shared problematic comments for the Muslim community, George Floyd, the Oscars and more!



In one of the posts on X, Garcon wrote about the growing Muslim population in Spain.

“Sorry, is it just my impression or are there more and more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels,” she posted on Nov. 23, 2020.