The 97th Academy Awards will pay tribute to the James Bond films at this year’s ceremony. The tribute will honour long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who received honorary Oscars at the 15th Governors Awards this year.

Advertisment

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Host Conan O'Brien offers sneak peek into the ceremony

Celebrating 60 years of James Bond

The tribute will recognise the 60-year legacy of the iconic franchise, which began in 1962 with Dr. No. Over its 26 films, six Bond songs have been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, with three winning: Skyfall by Adele, Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith, and No Time to Die by Billie Eilish.

Advertisment

Also Read: James Gunn shares first look of the DCU's Lanterns series

The future of the James Bond franchise

The James Bond series has been in limbo since the release of 2021’s No Time to Die, which marked Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. The franchise has been searching for his replacement and a director to revitalise the six-decade-long film series.

Advertisment

Recently, Amazon Studios gained creative control of the franchise from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a deal worth £1 billion ($1.25 billion), a move that has received mixed reactions.

Also Read: Crazxy review: Sohum Shah is on a crazy roadride which doesn't keep viewers on the edge

Amazon’s vision for James Bond

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy spoke about the acquisition, stating "We are incredibly honoured to have the ability to help shepherd the Bond franchise for the next generation. And we have amazing filmmakers that we have hired over time at MGM Amazon Studios."

97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien. The ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Dolby Theatre is getting its Oscars glow-up, and it’s all hands on deck.



Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu.



Photo Credit: Ye Fan pic.twitter.com/fbyzhbYrlr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2025

Indian audiences can watch the show live on 3 March at 5 a.m. IST on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Slow Horses star Jack Lowden rumoured to be a frontrunner for Amazon's James Bond