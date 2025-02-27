The upcoming 97th Academy Awards will take place this March, with Hollywood’s biggest night being hosted for the first time by veteran comedian Conan O'Brien. The event will not only celebrate the past year's achievements in cinema but also pay tribute to the victims of the recent LA wildfires.

Conan O’Brien on hosting the Oscars

Host Conan O'Brien, along with the creative team behind the show, including Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Rob Paine, Mike Sweeney, Jon Macks, Michael Bearden, Alana Billingsley, and Mandy Moore, attended a press event to discuss this year's ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Conan O'Brien joked, "I really want to tear down people who are beloved, people who are really good at what they do, who've stood the test of time. So I hope Spielberg's there because I'm going to go after every one of his films."

He continued, "I don't care. I don't believe in this whole thing, 'Oh, what an icon, what a nice guy, what a nice woman.' Not going to happen! I'm going after all the most beloved people and leaving anyone with a shady past completely alone. No one’s going to see that coming."

When asked if he would be performing a musical number at the ceremony, O’Brien dodged the question with humour, saying, "Listen, I'm going to be in incredible shape. I'm going to do things with my body you've never seen before. You have to watch the entire show because it's just going to be towards the end." However, he did confirm that he had spoken to previous hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Billy Crystal.

Oscars 2025: Key nominations and where to watch

This year, Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with 13 nods, closely followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, with 10 nominations each.

The ceremony will be held on 2 March 2025 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Indian audiences can watch the show live on 3 March at 5 a.m. IST on JioHotstar.

