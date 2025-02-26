The Oscars are right around the corner and as per tradition the nominees gathered on Tuesday night at the Academy Museum for a dinner and posed for the annual class photo.



Nominees for the 97th Academy Awards gathered Tuesday night at the Academy Museum for a dinner and to keep up the annual tradition of taking a class photo with the co-nominees.



Among the stars sitting in the front row are Mikey Madison, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, Cynthia Erivo and Isabella Rossellini. Seated in the subsequent rows are Denis Villeneuve, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, Sean Baker, James Mangold, Sebastian Stan, Guy Pearce, Demi Moore Ralph Fiennes and Brady Corbet among others.

LA wildfires and Oscars

The 2025 Oscar Awards have been one of the most hectic in recent years, partially because of the Los Angeles wildfires, which led to delays in several important pre-award events and moved the Oscar timeline.



The occasion at which the photo was taken, typically a luncheon gathering, was one of the many pieces of the Oscar timeline rescheduled in the wake of January’s devastating blazes in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.



Voting for Oscar nominations was originally set to end on January 12, but the deadline was pushed to January 17 in the wake of the fires. The announcement of the nominations was also pushed from Jan 17 to Jan 23.

However, the Academy Awards maintained that the award ceremony would take place on March 2 as per schedule.

“The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang at the time in a statement. “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.”

