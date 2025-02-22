Oscars 2025: Meet The Best Actor Nominees!

Brody earned his second Academy nomination for his performance in The Brutalist. The actor has previously won Best Actor for his role in The Pianist at the 75th Oscars in 2003.
Chalamet received his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. He was previously nominated in the same category at the 90th Oscars in 2018 for the movie Call Me By Your Name.
Ralph Fiennes earned his third Academy nomination for playing Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in the papal thriller Conclave. The actor received his first Oscar nominations in 1993 and 1996 in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor categories.
Stan earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance as Donald Trump in the movie The Apprentice.
Colman Domingo earned his second Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance in the drama Sing Sing. In 2024, he made history as the first Afro-Latino nominated for Best Actor.
{{ primary_category.name }}