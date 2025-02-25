Oscars 2025: With The Academy Awards 2025 scheduled for March 2 (March 3 in India), we have new information on who is set to perform.

Among the big names, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been zeroed down for a performance. In addition, there will be Lisa from BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah and Raye. As to what they will perform to and where they have been slotted between award presentations, that information is still unknown.

It will feature a special appearance from the Los Angeles Master Chorale, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

What’s different at the Oscars this time?

This will be the 97th Oscars night. Breaking from tradition, this year’s Academy Awards ceremony will not include live performances of the best original song nominees. Instead, the show will spotlight the songwriters through personal reflections and BTS insights from the team that made the music possible in those films.

Oscars will also have a special segment for Los Angeles which saw devastation at the hands of wildfires. The Academy has pans to “honour Los Angeles as a city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience” in the wake of the horrific wildfires that devastated the city in January.

Oscars presenters and host

Nick Offerman will serve as the announcer of the 2025 Academy Awards.

The official list of Oscars 2025 presenters include last year’s acting winners Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Other presenters include Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

The ceremony will have Conan O’Brien as its host for the night. The Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.