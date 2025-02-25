Oscars 2025: With only a handful of days left for the Academy Awards ceremony, it’s been revealed that Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascón plans to be at the Oscars. The actress is nominated for best actress for her work in the Spanish-language musical which has been sweeping awards ever since the awards season kickstarted.

We don’t have much information on whether Karla will walk the red carpet and be available for interviews at the awards ceremony which will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. We don't have much information on her seating arrangements at the venue, whether she will be seated next to her Emilia Perez co-stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana or director Jacques Audiard.

Also, Karla Gascón is planning to attend the César Awards in Paris ahead of the Oscars on February 28, according to sources.

Why was Karla Sofia Gascón cancelled on social media?

Karla Sofia Gascón became the butt of controversy after she came under fire for past social media posts on X in which she expressed controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars. After her posts became a raging debate with people asking for her to be cancelled, Karla skipped major awards like the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards and SAG Awards despite nominations at all three ceremonies.

Post the public backlash, Karla Gascón issued an apology. She said in a statement, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Karla is the first openly trans actor to get nominated at Oscars

Karla Sofia Gascón is notably the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar. She previously became the first transgender woman to win the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. She was also the first trans woman nominated for film acting at the Golden Globes.