Liam Payne's screen time in the upcoming reality show Building The Band may get trimmed by Netflix. The OTT platform is reportedly contemplating trimming the late singer's scenes, fearing backlash from viewers.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Payne had been filming the reality series, which follows individual singers as they attempt to form the next great band without ever seeing one another.



Payne featured on the show as a guest judge along with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, with AJ McLean serving as the host. The show is expected to release on Netflix later this year.

Liam Payne's last show

A TV insider told Metro.uk, "The feeling among execs at Netflix is that they want to err on the side of caution, and if that means having Liam in the least amount of scenes possible then that's the step they're willing to take."

"They want to strike the right balance between having him feature in the show, doing the thing he loved, with having him feature too much, which would be a lot for his loved ones to contend with."



The reality show was one of the last projects from the singer, alongside the track Do No Wrong with North Carolina singer Sam Pounds.

Payne enjoyed his stint on the show and wanted to continue working with the bands even after the production had wrapped.

Liam Payne's death

The former One Direction singer died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The toxicology results shared by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office revealed that Payne had traces of "alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants" in his body at the time of the incident. Several arrests related to the case have been made, and investigations are still underway.



Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne became famous after appearing on The X Factor in 2008. He joined One Direction in 2010.

