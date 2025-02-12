A new reporter has come to light which states that late singer Liam Payne struggled with questions about his sexuality. The former One Direction star reportedly pressurised his former fiancee Maya Henry to terminate a pregnancy.



A report on Rolling Stone has claimed that the former One Direction member sexted other men while dating Maya from 2018 to 2022. Multiple insiders claimed to the magazine that Liam privately “struggled with his sexuality”.



The report also stated that Maya found out that the singer had been sending inappropriate messages to other people when he "accidentally broadcast...them to their TV."

Liam forced Maya to get an abortion

The report also claimed that Liam forced Maya to get an abortion in 2020 by giving her an ultimatum.

"Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them. This surprised Maya because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid,” sources alleged to Rolling Stone.

Liam became a welcomed son in March 2017 with his ex Cheryl Cole.



Maya, who reportedly “agreed to terminate the pregnancy”, seemed to have hinted at the abortion in her May 2024 novel, “Looking Forward”, which she said was “inspired” by her and Liam’s romance.

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications following my abortion, and I did have to go to the hospital alone,” she told People at the time, referencing her character.

In a statement, Maya told the publication that while Liam loved him deeply, he did things that hurt her in ways she will “never fully understand”. Maya also stated that the singer continued to hurt her years after they broke up.

About Liam’s death

Liam, a former member of One Direction, passed away on October 16 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. His then-girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been with Payne just two days before the incident. She left the Brit singer over their extended stay in Argentina. An autopsy revealed that Payne died instantly from “multiple traumatic injuries” resulting in “internal and external haemorrhage”. Toxicology reports indicated there was the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

