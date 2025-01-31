A new talent show called Building the Band will air on Netflix later this year. The show is a music reality show and will also feature late singer Liam Payne. The former One Direction star appears on the show as a celebrity judge. Payne died tragically in October 2024 in Buenos Aires at the age of 31.

Building the Band is Netflix's recently annpuncement line up of 2025.

Liam Payne's final project



Building the Band was one of Payne's final projects before his tragic death. The show will showcase aspiring singers who are competing to form their own music group.



The format is similar to Love is Blind, where contestants are kept in separate booths and must rely on musical compatibility, connection and chemistry to decide if they’ll form a group.



Payne filmed his role as a judge alongside Destiny's Child’s Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, both of whom will return to the show. Scherzinger, who was also a judge on The X Factor when Payne first auditioned in 2010, will mentor the contestants as well.



Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean will host the series, completing the star-studded panel of the show.

Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne died tragically when he fell off a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2024. The singer was said to be in an inebriated state when the accident occurred. Investigations into his death is under process and several individuals have been charged with his death.

Payne’s funeral in November saw attendance from his family, his former partner Cheryl Cole with whom he shared a son, and his One Direction bandmates.

Fans react to Building The Band

Liam's presence in the show has led to mixed reactions from his fans. Many are unsure about how they would feel watching the show post his death.

“I’m not sure if I would be okay watching him being on that show, knowing he’s not here anymore,” one fan expressed on X.

Another added, “How are we supposed to watch this? We’ll see him laughing and having fun on the show, and we’ll be drowning in tears over this unfairness, over his absence. Even writing this is making me cry.”

There were some who were happy that the show would provide them chance to watch him on screen again.

“For a little while, we'll see him again,” one hopeful fan wrote. Another shared, “Can’t wait to see him again for a few episodes.”



A different fan reflected, “Liam is no longer with us, but I'm very happy to be able to watch the process. Can I watch it in Japan? Can I watch the same thing on Netflix all over the world?”



The release date of Building the Band has not yet been announced, the show’s debut is eagerly awaited especially for Liam Payne's fans.

