Netflix has released the first look of Oscar Isaac in its upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. This comes just days after exclusive footage from the film was screened to the press last Wednesday. The image features Oscar Isaac as Doctor Victor Frankenstein captured mid-speech in an intense scene with fellow doctors.

FRANKENSTEIN, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro.



Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. November 2025. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/dj151qNCgu — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Isaac stars alongside Jacob Elordi, who plays the iconic Frankenstein’s Monster. According to Variety, footage from the teaser also features actress Mia Goth.

50 Years in the Making

Speaking at the event, director Guillermo del Toro said: "It’s a movie I have been wanting to make for 50 years, ever since I saw my first Frankenstein film." Del Toro added that it took him a long time to refine his skills to do justice to the project.

The director first spoke about the film in 2007 and has been working on it since then. However, it wasn’t until 2023, when Netflix decided to fund the project, that it finally came together.

Initially, Andrew Garfield was set to play Frankenstein’s Monster but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Cast and Crew

Filming began on 12 February 2024 in Toronto, Canada, and concluded on 30 September. The film’s cinematography was handled by Dan Laustsen, who previously collaborated with Del Toro on The Shape of Water, while Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat provided the score.

The full cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, and David Bradley.

Frankenstein is set to stream on Netflix this November.

