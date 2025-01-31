Singer Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance during Green Day’s performance at the FireAid concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, joining the band to perform their hit song Last Day on Earth. FireAid is one of two charity concerts organised to support the victims of the recent LA wildfires.

Green Day’s Tribute to LA

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, spoke in an interview yesterday about the band’s deep connection to Los Angeles.

“We’ve recorded many of our albums in this city. It’s like a second home to us,” he said.

Star-Studded line-up

The concert featured 15 artists and was held at two venues in Inglewood, California: the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome.

The line-up included major stars such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Baby, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Funds raised from the event will go towards rebuilding infrastructure and supporting families who lost their homes in the wildfires.

The LA Fires

The wildfires began on 7 January and remain active as of 30 January. Thousands of people have been displaced, and millions of dollars worth of property has been destroyed in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena, and other areas. Entire communities have been devastated.

Where to Watch

The entire concert will be streamed for free on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Radio, Apple TV, and YouTube.

