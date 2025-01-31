Rihanna made another appearance on the second day of her partner A$AP Rocky’s trial, where the rapper faces two counts of assault with a firearm. The singer, who shares two children with Rocky, sat alongside his family in the courtroom. The charges stem from an incident in 2021, where Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on his former friend and fellow artist, Terell Ephron, and fired multiple times. Ephron claims that the gunfire grazed his knuckles.

A$AP Rocky has denied the charges, arguing that the weapon in question was a prop gun and that Ephron is motivated by financial gain. If convicted, the rapper could face over 20 years in prison.

Trial Details

According to prosecutors, Rocky and Ephron—who were childhood friends—got into a heated argument about their careers in 2021. The next day, they met outside a Hollywood hotel near the Walk of Fame, where another confrontation occurred, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Ephron alleges that during this encounter, A$AP Rocky pulled a gun from his waist and pointed it at him. When Ephron told him to shoot, Rocky initially walked away. However, Ephron continued to argue with him, at which point Rocky allegedly fired multiple times, grazing Ephron’s hand.

A$AP Rocky’s defense

Rocky’s defence team has dismissed the allegations, asserting that the gun was a prop and that no bullet casings were recovered from the scene. They also highlighted that Ephron took days to file a police report and did not seek immediate medical attention.

Rihanna’s Court Appearance

Rihanna’s presence at the trial drew significant media and fan attention. However, the singer entered the courtroom through a private entrance, typically reserved for judges. Although the trial is being televised, Rihanna chose to sit away from the cameras.