Chris Evans is happily retired! The actor has clearly denied returning to Avengers World again.

Evans, who put down his Captain American shield in the climax of the movie Avengers: Endgame, doesn't want to pick it up again in any form. The actor's reactions came when rumours took the headlines stating that the actor might consider returning to the Marvel world again with Avengers: Doomsday.

Chris Evans on his return as Captain America

Evans has been known worldwide for playing the role of Captain America in the Marvel movies.

While the actor's fans still have big hopes when it comes to Evan's comeback as Steve Rogers, the actor is very sure that he's not changing his mind.

Speaking to Esquire magazine in a cover story of Anthony Mackie, the actor reacted to the rumours of him returning to Avengers Doomsday alongside Robert Downey Jr.

“That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!” he shared.

Evan's reaction comes at a time when Downey is set to return to the MCU but not as Iron Man. He will be playing the villainous role of Doctor Victor von Doom.

This led many to assume that Evans might also consider a return with a new role.

Mackie's Captain America film, Brave New World is set to hit the theatres in February. When asked about Evans during the same interview, the actor said he had a word with Evans about the same thing a few weeks ago.

“I didn’t know!” Mackie told the magazine, “I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’”

“I learned that right there,” he continued. “My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release in theatres on Feb 14.