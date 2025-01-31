Netflix New Movies and Shows Coming in 2025: Get ready for what's coming in 2025! Netflix has revealed its new slate, which includes a bunch of much-awaited series and films that will be released across the year, such as Squid Game season 3 and Wednesday season 2, among others.

The announcement was made in the event Next on Netflix at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles which saw special guests such as Ben Affleck, John Mulaney, Tina Fey and the Duffer Brothers among others.

Netflix 2025 slate of shows and movies

As the first month of the new year comes to an end, the streaming giant announced its plan for the upcoming year.

“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, said during the event.

In the annual event, the streamer announced the titles of some of the biggest releases of this year along with some fan-favorite shows that will be returning this year such as the final season of Stranger Things, Wednesday season 2 and Squid Game season 3.

The final and third season of the much-loved Korean drama will be released on July 27.

Apart from the titles that many were expecting to be announced, there were some new titles listed in the lineup such as Wake Up Dead Man, the new Knives Out movie and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is slated for a November release.

In addition to this, the title of Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama Jay Kelly starring George Clooney was revealed. It will be released in the fall.

Check out the key shows and movies set to release on Netflix this year.

Film

Frankenstein

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Happy Gilmore 2

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Old Guard 2

TV

Cobra Kai season 6

You season 5

Black Mirror season 7

The Sandman Season 2

The Witcher Season 4

Stranger Things season 5

Wednesday season 2