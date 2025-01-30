The wait is finally over! The third and final season of Korean drama Squid Game is set to release in July.

Advertisment

Two months after its premiere on season 2, Netflix has revealed that the third season of its smash-hit show is set to arrive on the streaming giant.

Squid Game season 3 will premiere on June 27.

Squid Game 3 release and more

Advertisment

On Thursday (Jan 30), Netflix made the big announcement along with a new poster, promising that this summer is going to be brutal.

Sharing the posters from the fourthcoming season, they wrote, ''Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game! Watch Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June. ''

Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game!

Watch Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ruSoyvzils — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 30, 2025

Advertisment

One poster showed Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, handcuffed. Another picture showed the front man.

The announcement comes a month after season 2, which debuted on Dec. 26. Both seasons, which were shot simultaneously, will premiere in the difference of six months.

Squid Game season 2 major success

Much like the first one, Squid Game season 2 was a huge success worldwide. Becoming the second-most-watched non-English language TV series ever, the show garnered 173 million views since its launch.

Set three years after the event of season 1, when Seong Gi-hun won ₩45.6 billion, winning all the brutal games. Years have passed, but Swong Gi is not out of the trauma and is now on a mission to take revenge on the frontman and end this game once and for all.

With his new wealth, he plots revenge. Unfortunately, he ends up playing in the tournament.

With the help of his new wealth, he plots revenge to find the creators of this deadly game. Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger when Swong Gi got caught when his planned rebellion to capture the Front Man failed.

Apart from Lee Jung-Jae, Hwang Jun-Ho reprises his role as the undercover police officer who is on a search to find the island. Lee Byung-hun returns as the mysterious Front Man, alongside a bunch of new stars such as Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon.