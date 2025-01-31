Sony has officially pulled the plug on its Spider-Man villain spin-off universe. According to Deadline, the decision was made following the critical and commercial failure of Kraven the Hunter. This marks the end of a string of films based on Spider-Man's rogues’ gallery.

As of now, the only Spider-Man-related projects on Sony’s slate are Spider-Man 4 (co-produced with Marvel Studios) and the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Venom 4 Cancelled

Sony’s attempt to build a shared universe of supervillains began in 2018 with Venom. While the film was a box office hit, its sequels—Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Venom: The Last Dance (2024)—were hindered by studio interference.

For some reason, Sony’s executives decided to alter the original R-rated script into a PG-13 film, which led to a loss of momentum. Though financially successful, each sequel received progressively worse reviews and saw diminishing box office returns.

According to reports, Venom 4 would have focused on Flash Thompson—Peter Parker’s high school bully—who becomes Venom. Other cancelled projects include Silver Sable and Sinister Six.

The final nail in the coffin

While Venom and its sequels achieved some success, Sony’s decision to abandon the universe was largely influenced by the disastrous reception of its other spin-offs—Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter.

All three films were widely panned by critics and audiences alike, with many calling them “so bad they’re good” movies. Ultimately, their failures sealed the fate of Sony’s Spider-Man villain universe.