Liam Payne died after he fell from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires. The former One Direction singer was reportedly not keeping well and has been seeing a psychiatrist for years now. Dealing with anxiety and mental health issues for years, Liam was in and out of rehab too because of his overuse of drugs and alcohol addiction.

It has now been revealed that Liam’s mental health was not essentially in a great place as his psychiatrist advised him to follow up with a “higher level of care” than she could provide and dropped him subsequently as a patient. This happened just weeks before his tragic fall that led to his death.

Psychiatrist dropped Liam Payne as a patient

In a letter filed with the court in Argentina, TMZ reports that Liam’s psychiatrist informed him in September that she could no longer provide psychiatric care for him. In her own words, she decided to stop treating Liam Payne "after careful consideration and assessment," but advised him to continue with a treatment plan -- which included taking medications only as prescribed, avoiding heavy drinking while on medication, weekly therapy, meeting with a primary care doctor, and further testing.

She urged Liam to regularly speak with a therapist to "process [his] depression and trauma" ... and emphasized it was vital for the management of these issues.

The psychiatrist did not stop there. She then provided a list of doctors and rehab centres she believed could better assist Liam. She added ... "Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being."

Liam Payne was battling with addiction struggles

Liam Payne opened up about his addiction struggles in July 2023 after spending 100 days in rehab. He announced in a video update on YouTube at the time that he had been 6 months sober. At the time, he said, "I don’t need those things anymore. The party's over."

Liam, however, experienced a relapse the next year.

Liam died in Buenos Aires and an autopsy revealed that he had cocaine, alcohol and an anti-depressant in his system at the time of his death. Five people have been charged in connection with his death including an employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, who's been accused of supplying drugs to the late star.