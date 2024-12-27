Singer Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy has reportedly agreed to speak to the police in Argentina concerning Payne's death. The former One Direction star passed away on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. Cassidy was with Payne two days before the tragic incident. She left the Brit singer over their extended stay in Argentina.



Although Cassidy is not under investigation for any wrongdoing, a source told the Daily Mirror, “She’s going to help in any way she can, she wants the right people to be brought to justice, and if that takes her answering their questions, she’s going to do it.”



“Obviously, there’s no reason for her not to cooperate, she tried for a long time to help him get clean, and is still haunted by what happened. Anyone who provided drugs to Liam should be prosecuted, she says," the source added.

Police question persons involved in Liam Payne case



Investigations have been on ever since Payne died in October. The cops are still looking at questioning several individuals linked to the case, including Payne's friend Roger Nores, who has denied allegations that he abandoned Payne before the fatal fall.



While Cassidy has agreed to speak to the cops, Nores has refused to answer police questions directly. He has instead opted to submit a written statement.

Two other individuals, alleged drug dealer Braian Nahuel Paiz and former CasaSur Palermo Hotel employee Esequiel David Pereyra were present during a Zoom interrogation on December 17.



Hotel chief receptionist Esteban Grassi and head of security Gilda Martin were also scheduled to be questioned around the same time.

An autopsy revealed that Payne died instantly from “multiple traumatic injuries” resulting in

“internal and external hemorrhage.”



Reports had indicated that there was the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of death.



