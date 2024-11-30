New Delhi, India

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is grief-stricken. Cassidy was spotted in public for the first time after the funeral of the former One Direction member.

In the first pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Cassidy looked sombre as she stepped out in London on November 28.

Dressed in a long fluffy overcoat and black pants, she was spotted strolling alone on a cold day in central London. Kate looked simple with no makeup and her hair tied in a rough bun.

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Seen Crying into London Cafe. Kate seen first time after Liam's last rites into London's Cafe to grab a coffee. Emotionally distressed Kate captured by paparazzi with teary eyes, Which is because of irreparable loss of her love Liam Payne. Kate… pic.twitter.com/r5D5AGBHkC — Pop Panda (@PopPanda007) November 29, 2024 ×

In the pictures, she looked solemn as she strolled down the street carrying coffee. Another photo showed her tearful as she looked at her phone screen.

This was Caddidy's first public spotting after Liam was laid to rest at the 12th Century St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire on November 20.

The singer died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cassidy's spotting comes after she spoke out after CCTV footage of the late singer from the hotel went viral on social media.

The footage showed Liam's final moment when he was carried away in an unconscious situation by the hotel staff through the lobby of the Argentina hotel.

As per the New York Post, a source claiming to be a friend of Cassidy's revealed that the footage has left her devastated.

“Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful,” a close friend of Cassidy told The Post.

“He could have been saved, he could have been helped.''