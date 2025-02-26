Oscars Trivia: These 10 actresses gave won most Academy wins

9 /11

Olivia de Havilland: 2 wins (5 nominations)

Olivia rose to fame in the '40s and '50s, aka Hollywood’s Golden Age, and is well-known for her roles in iconic movies and series like Gone with the Wind, Roots: The Next Generations, and Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna. Apart from her five nominations, she has won two Academy Awards, the first for 1947's To Each His Own and the second for 1950's The Heiress.