The James Bond franchise has been stuck in limbo since the release of 2021's No Time to Die which marked Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic British spy. The franchise has been searching for his replacement and a director to revitalise the five-decade-long film series.

Advertisment

Also Read: Michelle Trachtenberg, Gossip Girl star, dies at 39

Amazon Studios acquires James Bond rights

Recently, Amazon Studios acquired the rights to the franchise for a staggering $1 billion from long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. While this takeover has received mixed reactions from fans and former cast members, most agree that it increases the likelihood of a new entry in the franchise sooner rather than later.

Advertisment

Also Read: Will Smith's steamy performance with Spanish singer stirs controversy, netizens call it ‘inappropriate’ | Watch

Christopher Nolan’s departure from Bond

According to a new report by Variety, producer Barbara Broccoli has been criticised for being too controlling of the franchise and unwilling to take risks. At one point, Christopher Nolan was interested in directing a Bond film but walked away after being denied the final cut of the movie.

Advertisment

The report states, "Christopher Nolan expressed interest in directing a Bond movie following the release of Tenet. But Broccoli made clear that no director would have the final cut while Bond was under her purview."

This sheds light on why the franchise has struggled to find both a director and a new James Bond.

Also Read: Oscars Trivia: These 10 actresses gave won most Academy wins

Nolan’s success with Oppenheimer

Instead of directing Bond, Nolan went on to helm Oppenheimer, a biopic about the development of the first atomic bomb and the man behind it. The film grossed over $900 million worldwide and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Also Read: The Russo brothers reveal the new Avengers film will be 'challenging for the audience'