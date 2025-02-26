Will Smith has stirred major controversial over his steamy performance. The Oscar-winning actor hit the trends for his sultry performance with Spanish singer India Martínez at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards ceremony in Miami.



The performance, which has sparked debate on social media, shows the duo performing “First Love” together. However, what raised eyebrows were Smith's actions.



In the clip that has gone viral, Smith and the Spanish crooner can be seen performing when Smith gets closer to the singer to kiss her. However, she denies it and walks away. She then comes back again, and this time she gets close to Smith and seemingly shares a kiss.

Smith and Martínez's performance on stage has made several jaws drop across the internet, with many netizens raising questions about Smith's actions and bringing his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith into the discussion. However, some netizens found Smith and India's performance playful.



Meanwhile, another picture of Will and India has gone viral, with the latter wrapping her legs around him.



Soon after the singer shared the video, many social media users shared their reactions.



One Instagram user commented, ''Inappropriate. Even if it is "entertainment.''



Another user commented, ''This whole thing is cringe 😬.''

WILL SMITH SMOOCHING ON STAGE DESPITE BEING MARRIED? 😲‼️

pic.twitter.com/kC3c4giPAv

Third user commented,''Jada will probably sleep with August again after this.''

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Will Smith is getting backlash from fans for 'inappropriate' act with a female singer onstage amid his marriage with wife Jada Pinkett.



Will Smith was accompanied by India Martinez, 39, as they performed song First Love at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in… pic.twitter.com/ZbBMe5p8Hi

Will and Jada have been together for 30 years, but their unconventional relationship has always garnered mixed reactions. In 2023, Pinkett shocked the entire world when she revealed that she and her husband Smith, are separated.

Will Smith is a man who can do whatever he wants. His wife cheated on him with his son's friend. Anyone who has issues with will smith is an idiot. This is the first thing he did that I respected lol

Jada told The Today Show's Hoda Kotb that she and the Oscar-Winner star have been living separately for over six years now. However, they are not legally divorced. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she said.

The couple has been very vocal about their relationship, including Jada revealing her affair with August Alsina.