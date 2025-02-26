Gossip Girl actor Michelle Trachtenberg has died. The actress, who rose to fame as a child star, was found in an unconscious condition by her mother around 8 am at her apartment in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood.



The American actress was best known for playing Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

On Thursday (Feb. 26), Trachtenberg was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police after they responded to a 911 call at around 8:00 am. The actress was pronounced dead by EMS.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected," the New York Police Department confirmed to People.

The investigation is currently underway. However, her death has not been treated as suspicious, police said.

If sources are to be believed, the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and died of natural causes, the New York Post reported.

Michelle Trachtenberg's career

Born in New York City on Oct. 11, 1985, Trachtenberg's acting career began at the age of three with commercials. However, she made her television debut with the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete and went on to appear in several other kids' shows.



Trachtenberg found greater success when she joined the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers and later played Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl. In 2023, Trachtenberg returned to reprise the role of Sparks in the HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot



Trachtenberg starred in several films and shows, including Killing Kennedy, Sister Cities, The Scribbler, Guidance and Meet, Marry, and Murder.