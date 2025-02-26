As February draws to a close, here we take a look at an exciting set of shows and movies that will be releasing in March. The coming month will offer a variety of content, ranging from rom-coms, comedies, historical dramas, and much more.



One of the big releases of the month is Nadaaniyaan, which marks Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. Other notable releases include Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Moana 2, Dupahiya, and more. Here's a look at the upcoming OTT releases for March 2025.

Nadaaniyaan



Release date: March 7, Netflix



Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim. The movie revolves around middle-class overachiever boy Arjun Mehta and Khushi as Pia Jai Singh, a South Delhi diva.

Dupahiya



Release date: March 7, Prime Video



This comedy-drama is set in a small town of Dhadakpur, where a newly purchased motorbike goes missing. Directed by Sonam Nair, the movie stars Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in lead roles.

Emergency



Release date: March 14, Netflix



Kangana Ranaut's biographical drama Emergency is set to release on the digital platform. The movie is set around the time when former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency across the country.

Oppenheimer



Release date: March 21, Netflix



Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning movie is now coming on Netflix. The movie stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who created the first atomic bomb.





Moana 2



Release date: March 12, Disney plus



Directed by a trio of David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the movie reunites Moana and Maui three years as they get into a new adventure. The cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. The cast members are Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Temuera Morrison, and many more.







With Love, Meghan



Release date: March 4, Netflix







The official synopsis of the eight episodes of the series reads: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”