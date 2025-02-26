Shah Rukh Khan and his family are moving out of Mannat; however, there is nothing to worry about. Khan's Mumbai mansion is one of the city's most famous tourist spots, attracting hundreds of fans and tourists from across the globe. But if reports are to be believed, Khan and his family, including his wife Gauri Khan and their children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will be moving out as Mannat is set to undergo renovations.



Reports suggest that SRK will be shifting to a luxury apartment in Pali Hill at Mumbai’s Bandra. He has rented high-end duplex apartments from Bollywood's Bhagnani family.

Shah Rukh Khan to move out of Mannat! Here's why

As reported by Hindustan Times, the renovation of the mansion is scheduled to commence in May, as the bungalow will see some extensions and renovation that will be done in the next couple of years.



For purposed extension, the Pathaan actor even had to get the court's permission. This is because the property is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change requires proper approvals and will only be done after securing permissions.

Details of SRK and his family's new abode.

Khan has leased four floors of luxury apartments in the Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra from renowned film producer Vashu Bhagnani. He has leased two duplex apartments that are on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building.

Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment had a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s son, Jackky Bhagnani, and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-own the property.



For the property, Khan will pay a whopping rent of ₹24 lakh per month.



Not just Khans but their security and staff will also be moving in with them. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” a source told HT.

In November 2024, Gauri sought permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build additional floors to the building.

(With inputs from agencies)