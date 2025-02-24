Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit fans have much to celebrate. The pair's iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai is all set to re-release in theatres. The film is the latest addition to a long list of films that have been re-released in theatres in recent months and have found newer audiences.

On Monday, Yash Raj Films announced that Dil To Pagal Hai, which also stars Karisma Kapoor along with SRK and Dixit, will hit the theatres again on February 28.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai to re-release

"The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia," a post on YRF's official Instagram handle read.

The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February ♥️ @_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @Cinepolisindia https://t.co/LHZ2nDSSGh | https://t.co/dDZfL84g9d pic.twitter.com/3XehZx8mdL — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 24, 2025

The news was received with excitement by the fans of the films. Chiming in the comment section, a social media user wrote, “Yaay... my favourite movie.” “Wow...can't wait to watch it again,' another user wrote. Another commented, “Must watch to know what real Indian cinema is filled with great music and , performances, especially Karishma Kapoor.”

About Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai was originally released in 1997. Akshay Kumar played a special cameo in the film. The film received three National awards for providing the best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar). The film was a love triangle featuring three dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma.

Dil To Pagal Hai was released almost thirty years ago, and to this day, it is etched in people's hearts and minds. One can't even forget the film's evergreen songs sung by India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. Be it the title track Dil To Pagal Hai or Bholi Si Surat or Dholna, Mangeshkar's magical voice treated the audience to memorable songs that still feel as fresh as ever.

