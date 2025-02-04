Popular Bollywood singer Udit Narayan is facing massive fire after he kissed several female fans at an event where he was performing his celebrated songs on the stage. During his performance, some female fans approached the singer for photos as one woman gave him a peck on his cheek which soon turned into a kiss on the lips.

The video has now gone viral and Udit Narayan later went on to kiss other female fans on their cheeks every time they came for a photo with him. People are calling for the singer to apologise for his misdemeanour on the stage.

Netizens pull out old videos of Udit Narayan making female singers, actresses uncomfortable on stage

Netizens have gone one step ahead and even dug up old videos in which Udit Narayan is seen kissing his peers like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal on several occasions. In all these old videos, the female singers look visibly shaken and shocked with the kiss. Some even look awkward after the episode with Alka Yagnik moving away from him in one video.

Udit Narayan also kissed actress Karisma Kapoor on one such occasion. The actress looked equally surprised by the unexpected gesture.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan rubbished claims of non-consensual kiss and asked for people to “not make a big deal out of it”. He said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)."

Udit Narayan is a renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, and other Indian regional languages.