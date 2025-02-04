Shah Rukh Khan and family, including his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan, attended the ‘Next on Netflix’ event in Mumbai. Aryan Khan has partnered with Netflix for his debut web series called The BA***DS of Bollywood.

Advertisment

To support his eldest son in his debut project, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the audience and engaged in fun banter with Aryan as the superstar called himself “just a bloody star” before adding that he wishes for the audiences and media to start with just 50 per cent love of the love they give him and to direct it to his kids who are starting a new journey in the Hindi film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to debut in showbiz with The BA***DS of Bollywood web series

At The BA***DS of Bollywood Netflix event, Shah Rukh Khan joked and said that while people get offended by his jokes, he is now thinking of passing the baton to his son Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan said, "Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam roshan kar" (I told him, go make your father proud).

Advertisment

Shah Rukh and fam at Netflix event Photograph: (X)

At the event, he praised the Netflix show and said that he had watched a few episodes of the series and that he loved the content. He said, "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne better ko de diya. Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam raushan kar. ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this 'Virasat' to my son Aryan and told him 'go make your father proud').”

Advertisment

Also read: When R Madhavan was fooled by AI video of Cristiano Ronaldo praising Virat Kohli

The superstar expressed how happy he was to see such a large media gathering after a long time. It has been a while since SRK stopped giving interviews or has attended press conferences. Requesting the media for their love, he said, "It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot from them.”

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a pitch-black shirt and pants with a black belt tying the look together. He wore matching black shoes and completed the look with black sunglasses.

The BA***DS of Bollywood: Plot

The BA***DS of Bollywood is described as: "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

The BA***DS of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.