Sean “Diddy” Combs has vehemently denied charges of sex trafficking levied against him. The disgraced music mogul argued that court documents wrongly label women who are accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking as sex workers when they were actually his past “girlfriends”.

Advertisment

Sean “Diddy” Combs previously entered a plea of not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges following his September arrest.

He is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Also read: Diddy gave ex Cassie Ventura 'bruised eye, knots on head', claims makeup stylist

New indictment in Diddy's sexual assault case filed

Advertisment

Reports suggest that there has been a new indictment filed on January 30 in which prosecutors claim that Diddy “willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions.”

Also read: Sean 'Diddy' never stopped being abusive, continued intimidating those around him

They also argued that Diddy has been engaging in “a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women,” which allegedly included verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. “Combs manipulated women to participate in orchestrated performances of sexual activity with Combs. At times, Combs, and others acting at his direction, made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to Combs’ location,” the court filing read.

Advertisment

“Combs ensured participation from the women by, among other things, obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, controlling their careers, leveraging his financial support and threatening to cut off the same, and using intimidation and violence.”

After the new indictment was filed, Diddy was transported to a hospital. Reports suggest that he underwent an MRI around 10 pm on Thursday, January 30, due to knee pain.

Diddy's attorney calls it a ridiculous theory

Meanwhile, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, disputed the allegations. “The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes," he said. He also noted that the filing “contains no new offenses” and reaffirmed, “Mr Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”