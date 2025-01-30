If you thought Diddy has changed since his jail stint owing to the surmountable number of abuse and rape charges against him, “it’s bull****” told a sex worker to Radar Online, who was a part of Diddy’s infamous freak-offs.

Even though he’s in jail, Sean “Diddy” continued abusing, said prosecutors as he promoted his so-called ‘Love Era’. His abusive behaviour never ceased as he changed his name to Sean Love Combs and posted his new driver's license on Instagram, “Look what I just got in the mail today. IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA,” after changing his name.

Sean Diddy has been abusive since college days

Prosecutors claim Diddy contacted a potential government witness 58 times over four days, which was later classified as possible witness tampering.

Diddy’s legal team however argues that the disgraced music mogul deserves to be out on bond.

Meanwhile, those who have seen his parties and his behaviour up close, argue that he’s just doing everything in his capacity to get out of jail. The sex worker added, “He's not reformed. He just wanted to get out of jail. He's the same person.”

Reports suggest that on the night of his arrest after being slapped with prostitution and racketeering charges in addition to abuse and rape, there was a woman waiting in his New York hotel suits to supply him drugs. Prosecutors also found multiple bags of a pink powder resembling stimulants that had previously tested positive for ecstasy and other substances.

Sean Diddy's ex-employee claims he set up rooms for 'wild sex nights' and was forced to clean up later

Sean Diddy tried manipulating and intimidating those around him

It’s also suggest that during his final months before the arrest, Diddy allegedly continued to manipulate and intimidate those around him.

Also, that Diddy has had a pattern of abuse dating back to his college years. Now, Diddy has been accused by multiple women and men for physically assaulting, drugging, and sexually abusing them between 2016 and 2024.

Meanwhile chilling details of Sean “Diddy” Combs' alleged abuse have now come forth as his former assistant Philip Pines shared details of abuse, coercion and something called “loyalty tests” that he and others had to pass. A documentary based on Sean Diddy’s abusive tactics called The Fall of Diddy has been making news ever since it premiered and audiences got a first-hand account of Diddy’s misdoings.