Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would have surely hoped for no one to watch The Fall of Diddy, a documentary that is now blowing up because of the scandalous claims by people around him during his peak.

From ex-assistant to now a makeup stylist, the disgraced music mogul has been accused of assault, rape and harassment, among other things.

Makeup stylist Morales claims Diddy was physically abusive with ex Cassie Ventura

A celebrity makeup stylist Mylah Morales has recently come forward with shocking details about a violent altercation between Diddy and his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, a popular singer. Morales, according to her claims, was a witness to the infamous incident (in which Diddy is said to have physically assaulted Cassie). She shared that she saw the abuse happen.

Morales, in the documentary, The Fall of Diddy, explained that while staying at The Beverly Hills with Cassie, the couple had a violent disagreement. According to Morales, Combs barged into the hotel room in search of Ventura, leading to a heated argument between the two.

After the argument, Morales saw Cassie emerge with visible injuries. Morales said, "She had knots on her head, a bruised eye, and a busted lip.”

The makeup stylist then called a friend who was a doctor to provide medical treatment. At the time, Cassie refused to report the abuse or go to the hospital.

"We were scared off Puff. We were always scared of him," Morales confessed. "If we called the police, what would happen? He's a very powerful person in the business, and he can do things that will make you go away." She added, "Many people are afraid of him till this day."

The Fall of Diddy is a docuseries

The Fall of Diddy is a four-part docuseries focused on the legal and personal turmoil surrounding Sean Diddy Combs.

In response to the allegations shared in the docuseries, Diddy Combs’ representatives issued a statement to USA Today. "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."

Combs has consistently denied all allegations of abuse and misconduct.