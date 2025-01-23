Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking stock of the many charges against him. The disgraced music mogul has now slapped a man with a defamation lawsuit of $50 million after he claimed to have videos depicting Diddy sexually assaulting inebriated celebrities and minors. His lawyers filed the lawsuit in New York.

Diddy’s lawyers argued that such a statement could negatively influence his upcoming trial and called all the man’s claims “outrageous lies,” stating that any explicit tapes he claims to possess do not exist.

Diddy's lawyers defend disgraced music mogul

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense.”

“These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth. Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”

Courtney Burgess has claimed in his statement that Kim Porter, the mother of four of Combs’ children, gave him illicit tapes of Combs as well as a copy of her memoir. The suit claims that Burgess has never met Combs, something Burgess himself has stated and that Porter’s children have never heard of Burgess.

Man claims he has video proof of Diddy's assaults

It all started when Burgess appeared on Attwood Unleased podcast in October 2024 and said that Kim Porter approached him through an intermediary to provide him with the materials, including a photo of Justin Bieber “kissing an unidentified male.” On the podcast, Burgess said the photo was “definitely” of Diddy and called the mogul “Lucifer”. He also suggested that Diddy was engaged in misconduct with minors.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now seeking $50 million in damages. His trial is awaited in May 2025.