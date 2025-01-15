Are you too wondering where Kanye West has vanished in the past few months with reports suggesting that he’s sort of temporarily residing in Tokyo? Both Ye and his wife Bianca Censori have stepped away from the limelight for the time being and are living quiet lives in Japan.

Advertisment

Several reports suggest that the rapper is “terrified” of going back to the US amid the sex crimes case slapped against once-good friend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Is Kanye West scared?

Diddy and Kanye were seen partying, sharing music and just spending most of their time together when Diddy was at the peak of his career. As cases of prostitution, racketeering, sex assault and rape mount on Diddy, Kanye is seen taking a step back, almost as if he’s scared of the public pulling him into the scandal too.

Advertisment

This comes after Kanye built a new megamansion in Beverly Hills. He splurged $35 million for him and Bianca but the couple haven’t stayed in the mansion at all. Kanye and Bianca married in 2022 and had plans of settling in Beverly Hills but have largely been everywhere else in the world and not in their mansion.

Advertisment

A report in Daily Mail suggests that Kanye is scared that he could also face a legal firestorm over sexual assault allegations that were made against him by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. Lauren has levelled a number of shocking allegations against West, initially accusing him of wrongful termination in June, claiming in her lawsuit that he had fired her because she had refused to sleep with him. In October, she updated her legal complaint and said that among other things, an incident took place at a studio session hosted by Kanye West and Sean “Diddy” Combs.



Also read: Kanye West sued for sexually assaulting and strangulating model during a music video

Kanye has denied all of her allegations but reports suggest that he still wants to steer clear off any controversy and has thus consciously tried to stay away from the public eye.

“With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified," Daily Mail quoted an insider as saying,

Sean Diddy arrested on multiple charges of rape, prostitution and trafficking

Kanye’s good friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently arrested on sex trafficking charges. He awaits a trial in the summer of 2025.



(With inputs from agencies)