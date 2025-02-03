Nearly a month after being stabbed multiple times at his Bandra home in Mumbai during an attempted robbery, actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance at a Netflix event to promote his new project.

First public appearance

On 12 January this year, an assailant broke into Saif Ali Khan’s home and stabbed him when challenged. The actor was rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remained hospitalised for four days.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I’m very excited about this movie."

Jewel Thief

The actor is promoting his upcoming project titled Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati. The movie is a heist thriller produced by filmmaker Siddharth Anand under the Marflix Pictures banner.

Speaking about the project, Saif said, "Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I’ve always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star. And basically, it’s a lovely movie, and I’m very excited."

Saif plays Raja Chauhan, a master jewel thief hired by a dangerous crime lord to steal The African Red Sun, one of the world’s most elusive diamonds. But when things don’t go according to plan, he must fight for survival. Jaideep Ahlawat co-stars in the film.

Two masterminds, one priceless diamond and a heist spanning across the globe 💎🌏

Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter does not yet have an official release date.

