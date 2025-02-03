Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar may have dominated the 2025 Grammy Awards, winning top honours and creating history but on the red carpet, it was Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori who grabbed the eyeballs- even though for a very brief period.

Bianca Censori's 'Naked Dress'

The Australian model, notorious for grabbing eyeballs for her questionable fashion choices, turned up at the Grammys 2025 in what appears to be a Naked Dress. Bianca walked hand in hand with partner Kanye West, who had fetched a nomination in the Best Rap Album category. Bianca wore a black fur coat and then revealed her sheer dress underneath as she took off the coat on the red carpet. Bianca's sheer, see-through dress left nothing to the imagination as she chose not to wear any underwear.



Meanwhile, Kanye stuck to his staple black T-shirt and pants combination.

Fans react to Bianca's Naked Dress

While Bianca's shocking dress riased quite a few eyebrows, the best reactions came from the internet. Here take a look

"Every single time i have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will," observed one on X while another wrote, "I saw her and I thought “wow first time she’s covered” and then she dropped the coat."



"Is the nudity her idea or his idea? Why would she want to be completely naked while he is fully clothed? I always feel kind of embarrassed for her," said another. "I would like to see her in clothes some time," pointed out another.

every single time i have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will https://t.co/gSGkRyQrFa — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 2, 2025

I saw her and I thought “wow first time she’s covered” and then she dropped the coat pic.twitter.com/8iVqxlRNeO — Heal (@Healup__) February 2, 2025

Lol at Bianca Censori pulling her transparent dress down in modesty pic.twitter.com/52Dqcf08kb — BrAyo Edebiri (@Moonesch) February 3, 2025

It bothers me so much that Kanye’s wife is almost always naked feel like she’s his pr tool in his own outstandingly observed misogynistic ways — boy girl (@kysprsn) February 3, 2025

Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the Grammys

Reports suggest that Kanye and Bianca were reportedly escorted out of the Grammys for allegedly showing up uninvited. Other reports also suggest that the two may have been banned from this year's Grammys as a result of the incident.

More about Grammy Awards 2025

Beyonce created history as she became the first Black woman to win country music categories at the Grammys. The singer took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus as well as Best Country Album for her record-breaking album Cowby Carter. The album also fetched her the Album of The Year Grammy making her the most decorated artists in the history of Grammys. Kendrick Lamar won 5 Grammys including Song of The Year and Record Of The Year. See full winners list here



Meanwhile, The Recording Academy, an organisation behind the Grammys, raised funds for Los Angeles wildfire victims and opened the ceremony with a musical tribute to Los Angeles and its people.