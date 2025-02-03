Grammy Awards 2025: It’s a big day for music fans! Grammys are finally here and we can’t help but how good some of our favourite stars look today.

If you are wondering when the show began since the awards started getting announced pretty early, we organisers decided to hand out majority of the awards during the preshow premiere ceremony. The premiere ceremony for Grammys was hosted by Justin Tranter. It kickstarted with an opening performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Scott Hoying, Deborah Cox, Angélique Kidjo and Taj Mahal.

Other performers during the preshow for Grammys included Joe Bonamassa, Muni Long and Béla Fleck.

Among the big wins, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX took home their first Grammys. They weren’t there to accept the awards in person but Carpenter won best pop solo performance for “Espresso” and best remixed recording for “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix).” Charli XCX won the Grammys for best pop dance recording for “Von dutch,” and best dance/electronic album and best recording package for Brat.

Beyoncé also won her first award of the night, taking home her first country Grammy for best country duo/group performance for “II MOST WANTED” featuring Miley Cyrus.