The 67th edition of the Grammy Awards will start soon at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Trevor Noah will be returning as host. The star-studded event will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Sabrina Carpenter and many more.
The event will also pay tribute to the recent victims of the L.A. wildfires that ravaged the state of California. Viewers at home can catch the show live on Monday, February 3, 2025. The show will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, with the show airing from 6:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST.
Catch all the live updates here as we bring you all the action from the biggest night in music.
-
Feb 03, 2025 06:59 IST
Tribute to Los Angeles Wildfire victims
Grammys 2025 opened with an emotional note as the ceremony paid tribute to Los Angeles weeks after the city was ravaged by wildfires. The Recording Academy also raised funds for MusiCares Fire Relief, a campaign supporting wildfire victims. Several Los Angeles Firefighters appeared on red carpet before the ceremony and were honoured at the Grammys.
Grammy opening had me in tears. 😢 Thank you for honoring the communities in Los Angeles (Altadena & Pacific Palisades) which have been devastated by the fires and for raising relief $$. pic.twitter.com/PvNsF9RgsN— Donna D'Amore (@ohdonnad14) February 3, 2025
We ❤️ LA, forever and always. What a beautiful #GRAMMYs tribute to an incredible & resilient city. Tune in now on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/fI4QThbash— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 3, 2025
-
Feb 03, 2025 06:37 IST
Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori makes shocking appearance
All eyes were on Australian model Bianca Censori who left nothing for the imagination as she wore a sheer dress and nothing beneath for the ceremony. Bianca walked in hand in hand with husband, rapper Kanye West dressed in a black fur coat and soon took it off to reveal her sheer dress that left everyone shocked.
-
Feb 03, 2025 06:28 IST
Grammys 2025: Red Carpet
The one who ruled 2024 is here! Taylor Swift makes a splashing appearance on the red carpet dressed in all red! The singer has been nominated in multiple categories at the Grammys 2025.
How many Grammys will she take home this year? Or will Beyonce dominate the award show?
-
Feb 02, 2025 20:54 IST
Trevor Noah returns as host
Comedian Trevor Noah will be returning as the host of the event for a second time. He first hosted it in 2021. He is best known for his breakout success as the former host of the late-night talk show The Daily Show.
Round 5. 👋🏽😉 #Grammys Here. We. Go! pic.twitter.com/BimoqwrrYm— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 31, 2025
-
Feb 02, 2025 20:47 IST
Beyonce leads with the most number of nominations
Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter. In second place with 7 nominations each, we have Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have 6 nominations each.
The music is playing and the stage is set: the 67th #GRAMMYs are here. 🎵— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 2, 2025
Tune in tonight for a very special GRAMMY Awards, where we look back at the music that defined this last year and honor the bravery, strength, and resilience of the greater Los Angeles community.… pic.twitter.com/9qAX4RPlfy