The 67th edition of the Grammy Awards will start soon at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Trevor Noah will be returning as host. The star-studded event will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Sabrina Carpenter and many more.

Advertisment

The event will also pay tribute to the recent victims of the L.A. wildfires that ravaged the state of California. Viewers at home can catch the show live on Monday, February 3, 2025. The show will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, with the show airing from 6:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST.

Catch all the live updates here as we bring you all the action from the biggest night in music.