Grammy Awards 2025: Grammys never disappoint – be it for its music, fashion or fair share of controversies.

Turning the night exciting for many, Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance on the red carpet. While Kanye looked like he was bored as usual in black overalls, a black tee tucked inside a black pair of joggers; his wife Bianca Censori broke all dress codes with her naked dress that exposed everything.

Bianca Censori sent shockwaves with NAKED dress at the Grammys

She first came hand-in-hand with her husband Kanye in a voluminous fur coat that matched Kanye’s all-black vibe but as she reached the centre point for cameras, Bianca took off the coat and posed in her dress that doesn’t honestly qualify to be called a dress.

Bianca wore a sheer dress that barely covered her chest and genitalia. She kept her hair tied in a bun, minimal makeup and nude heels. While the camerapersons were on a clicking spree, the two were removed from the red carpet.

Reports suggest that Kanye and Bianca were reportedly escorted out of the Grammys for allegedly showing up uninvited. Other reports also suggest that the two have been banned from this year's Grammys as a result of the incident.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed in an Instagram post that Kanye and Bianca came to the red carpet with an entourage of five people. As they posed for the cameras, they were asked to leave.

Kanye came to the awards night as he was nominated for two awards at this year’s Grammy Awards, but it looks like he will not be allowed to go on the stage and accept it if he wins. Kanye was aiming to win his 25th gold-plated gramophone for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on the song "Carnival."

Will Bianca Censori be fined for NAKED dress at the Grammys?

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori's nude dress has sparked an online debate on whether such dressing for public events is decent or whether it could be classified under indecent exposure. According to the Mirror, California Penal Code 314(1) defines indecent exposure as the willful and lewd display of one’s naked body in a manner that could offend or annoy others. While Bianca’s outfit was certainly bold, legal experts suggest that whether it crosses the line would depend on the intent and context of the event.