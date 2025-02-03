Grammy Awards 2025: Grammys this year had its fair share of controversies and bizarre looks.

While nothing can top Bianca Censori’s nude dress, Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, who is a singer, made a splashy entrance.

A nude dress, castle on head -- whats happening at Grammys?

He came and posed at the red carpet wearing a white shirt and a classic black suit but what caught everyone’s attention was the headpiece he wore with it – a castle. A black colour castle adorned his head with only his eyes and a little portion of his mouth being visible. Inside the castle was a circular cut-out to make way for his face.

We are unsure as tho who designed the piece for the singer and what inspired him to pair such a unique piece with classic tailoring for the Grammys.

Jaden Smith walked Grammys red carpet with sister Willow

Jaden Smith walked the red carpet alongside his sister Willow Smith, who professionally goes by WILLOW. Willow wore a McQueen tailored coat featuring a T-bar chain detail with an embellished bra and underwear set and a pair of Versace pumps.

Willow attended the 2025 Grammys after receiving two nods from the Recording Academy, including best engineered album, nonclassical for her 2024 record Empathogen and best arrangement, instrument and vocals for her track “Big Feelings.”

The Smiths also showed up for their kids at the Grammys. We spotted dad Will Smith who was one of the presenters of the awards night. He helped in honouring the legacy of Quincy Jones.

Other presenters at the 2025 Grammys include Taylor Swift, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA and Victoria Monét. Artists performing include Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Shakira, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims.

Trevor Noah was on hosting duty for the 67th Grammy Awards.