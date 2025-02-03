It appears that Scottish actor Stuart Martin is a strong contender for the role of James Bond. According to a report by The Express, Martin is in talks with studio executives to take over the role following Daniel Craig’s exit after No Time to Die (2021).

History May Repeat Itself

So far, several big names have been considered for the part, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. However, the studio’s decision to consider a lesser-known actor aligns with past casting choices. All the actors who have portrayed the iconic spy only rose to stardom after securing the role.

When factoring in the additional costs associated with hiring a high-profile actor, it is understandable why the studio is looking at fresh faces. The search for a director to helm the next instalment of the franchise is also underway.

Who is Stuart Martin?

The Scottish actor is known for his role in Zack Snyder’s sci-fi action movie Rebel Moon and its sequel The Scargiver. He has also appeared in Army of Thieves, Miss Scarlet and The Duke, and Jamestown. If cast, he would be the second actor of Scottish origin to portray James Bond, following Sean Connery, who first brought the character to life on the big screen.

We will have to wait for an official announcement to determine whether these reports hold any weight. Until then, speculation about the next 007 will continue.

