Taylor Swift left the 67th Grammy Awards without any wins, despite receiving six nominations, including Album of the Year for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Had Swift won Album of the Year, it would have marked her fifth win in the category, setting a new record.

Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year

Beyoncé took home the award this year for her album Cowboy Carter, which also won Country Album of the Year, which was presented by Swift. While presenting the award, Swift reflected on her own country music roots, saying, "They say you never forget where you came from, and I will never forget standing here, right on this spot, almost exactly 15 years ago, accepting the Grammy Award for Best Country Album."

Swift’s highlights from the ceremony

Despite her loss, Taylor Swift remained in good spirits throughout the ceremony. She was seen dancing with actress Margaret Qualley, sharing a sweet moment with Sabrina Carpenter, who won her first Grammy at the event and chatting with Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 67th Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The event featured performances from John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Beyoncé had 11 nominations this year, bringing her total number of nominations to 99—making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. She has taken home three awards, bringing her total number of wins to 35.

