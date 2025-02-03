Sabrina Carpenter is now a Grammy winner! Carpenter, who dominated music charts last year with her music, won her first Grammy award on Sunday. Carpenter defeated the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish to win the Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet.

'This is my first Grammy, I'm gonna cry'

The emotional singer accepted the award and said, “Hello. I’m still out of breath from the performance so I really was not expecting this. All those nominees on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, woo, I’m gonna cry. I wrote names so I wouldn’t forget on this napkin. Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and honour of everything that’s happened. I feel honoured to come together and do something special to celebrate music. I want to thank all my fans… my mom for driving me to every voice lesson."



Carpenter took home two Grammys. She also won the Best Pop Solo Performance for the chartbuster Espresso before securing her second award, often considered a major category at the Grammys.

Before going up on stage to take her Grammy awards, Sabrina performed a medley of her hit songs.



The 2025 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, all aiming to add a gramophone trophy to their collection.

Beyonce scripts history; Kanye and Bianca thrown out

Leading with 11 nominations this year, Beyonce created history as she became the first Black woman to win country music categories at the Grammys. The singer took home Best Country Duo/Group performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus as well as Best Country Album for her record-breaking album Cowby Carter.



Meanwhile, The Recording Academy, an organisation behind the Grammys, raised funds for Los Angeles wildfire victims and opened the ceremony with a musical tribute to Los Angeles and its people.

The awards were not devoid of controversy. Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori were asked to leave the ceremony as they had arrived uninvited. Bianca created headlines with her 'Naked Look' as she posed on the red carpet wearing no underwear and a sheer, see-through dress.

