Beyonce creates history once again! The night at Grammys 2025 has just begun and the most nominated artist of the year - with 11 nominations- already has scripted history.



The most awarded artist in Grammy history extended her record on Sunday night. Beyonce became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in 50 years as she won for best country duo/group performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus.



The Pointer Sisters previously won the Grammy for best country vocal performance by a duo or group in 1975.



So far, Beyonce's one award during the premiere ceremony earlier on Sunday brought her total to 33 Grammys. We are sure the Queen will add a few more by the end of the night.

The singer also became the first Black woman to win the Best Country Album Grammy for Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce leads Grammys 2025 with 11 nods

The iconic singer led the awards with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year and best country album for Cowboy Carter. Her No. 1 country hit Texas Hold ‘Em also scored nods for song of the year, record of the year and best country song. She is also nominated for best country solo performance for 16 Carriages and best Americana performance for Ya Ya.



During 2023 ceremony, Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with 32 wins, surpassing late conductor Georg Solti for the all-time record.



She achieved the honor with her 2022 album Renaissance.

