Indian actor R Madhavan recently opened up about the perils of Artificial Intelligence. He recalled in an interview that he was once fooled by an AI video of popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo praising Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Advertisment

He told Zee TV Me that he learnt that it was fake only after Virat Kohli’s partner, actress Anushka Sharma messaged him.

When Madhavan was duped by a fake video made using AI

Madhavan revealed the episode when asked if he had ever been scammed in real life. He then said, “Yeah, in fact, one of the Reels that I saw had somebody praising Virat Kohli to high heavens. In fact, I think it was Ronaldo…how much he enjoyed watching Kohli bat and how much of a legend he thought he was. And I proudly forwarded that, I put it on Instagram and then I got a message from Anushka saying bhai, it’s a fraud, it’s AI.”

Advertisment

Also read: Not prostitutes, says Sean Diddy, 'they were my girlfriends' in new indictment

The actor added that he was embarrassed but realised that he needed to be careful while forwarding information. He said, “It’s really embarrassing, like, oh! So even somebody like me who is pretty aware was completely taken away. And then, when she told me the flaws, I realised, arey haan, ye to bada gadbad hain (yes, this is an issue). So one has to be very careful that whatever you’re forwarding is very credible.”

R Madhavan recently starred in Zee5 film Hisaab Barabar, which explores bank scams. He next has a few Tamil language and Hindi films. In Tamil, he will soon be seen in Adhirshtasaali and Test. In Hindi, he will star in Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, Kesari Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar.