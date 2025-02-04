Kartik Aaryan, after a super successful closure last year with mega-blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is now gearing up to start filming for his next project, Aashiqui 3.

Aashiqui 3 by filmmaker Anurag Basu was announced several months ago with a new face to take the romantic franchise forward.



In an update to the media, Anurag Basu told ANI, “We will start the shoot next month," and confirmed that currently the film is in the pre-production stage.

Kartik Aaryan to team up with Anurag Basu on Aashiqui 3

Kartik has been associated with the project for a while now. Back in September 2022, Kartik Aaryan teased that he would be a part of the third film of the franchise. He shared a glimpse on Instagram with the caption, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum, Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. Aashiqui 3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu Da."

Kartik was reportedly paired with Triptii Dimri long before she shot to fame after starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Triptii is reportedly not a part of the film anymore.

"The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters," a source close to the development stated.

Anurag Basu's other films

Apart from Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro In Dino, the sequel to the 2007 hit Life in a Metro. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.