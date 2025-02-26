Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is all grown up.

A video of AbRam is now circulating on the internet in which he can be seen playing a guitar and singing "Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. In the video, AbRam can be seen performing at what looked like his school function.

As the video went viral, netizens showered praise on him. One user wrote, “Aww", while another dropped a love emoji. Another user wrote, "Cute."

AbRam can be seen dressed in a casual coordinated set of black sportswear with white sneakers.

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam collaborated on Mufasa

As for films, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with AbRam on Mufasa. The film released in cinemas on December 20. Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voiced Simba, and AbRam Khan voiced Mufasa as a cub.

Talking about Mufasa: The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan earlier said in a statement, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."